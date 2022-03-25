Advertisement

Wind Advisory for parts of the Tri-States as strong winds gusts will arrive

Goes into effect at 1pm. Gusts up to 40 mph
Goes into effect at 1pm. Gusts up to 40 mph(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Wind Advisory will be in effect for Scotland and Clark County in Missouri, Lee County in Iowa, and Hancock and McDonough County in Illinois from 1 PM Friday through 10 PM Friday. A Wind Advisory will also be in effect for Schuyler County in Illinois from 1 PM Friday through 3 AM Saturday.

We are starting off our Friday morning with chilly temperatures in the 30s to low 40s. The umbrella won’t be needed today, but the day will start off with clouds. Winds will be out the northwest and will bring in drier air. This will help to start to clear out the clouds through the morning. They will clear from west to east. I’m anticipating some more clouds in the early afternoon though, before those start to clear out as well. Highs today will be a little warmer, with most of the Tri-States in the low 50s. Macomb, IL, will be a little cooler than that, in the upper 40s. The big topic weather-wise will probably be on the winds. Winds will increase in speed through the morning with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph. Then, gusts up to 40 mph will be possible. These strong winds can make driving difficult, especially on highways/interstates and for higher profile vehicles. The gusty winds can also knock over or blown around loose, unsecured items outside.

