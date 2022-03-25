Windy conditions will continue

QUINCY (WGEM) - The wind will continue to be a bit on the breezy side Saturday. It will not reach any advisory criteria but still wind gusting up to 35 miles an hour with our chilly temperatures will be a bit uncomfortable. We expect the wind to die down on Sunday but the temperatures do not respond in kind. Both days of the weekend temperatures will have a struggle getting up to the mid-40s for high temperatures. That is about 10 degrees below what is normal for this time of year. We will see the wind flow starting to shift out of the south on Sunday night that will allow temperatures to slightly warm on Monday to near 50. Tuesday forecast data has been all over the place. Some forecast data indicates temperatures only get up into the low 50s. While other forecast models indicate temperatures in the upper 70s. At this time will shoot for temperatures to be in the mid 60s with a little bit of cloud cover Tuesday. Wednesday we will bring in the potential for some showers and possibly some thunderstorms. Then a cold front slides through the area and knocks temperatures out of the 60s and down into the 40s and 50s for daytime highs.

