Bel Aire Motel in Quincy to be used as an emergency shelter

QUINCY (WGEM) - People in need of a place to stay during an emergency in Quincy now have another option for shelter after the Welcome Inn Extended Stay Hotel was shuttered over the summer.

This comes after Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials and Bel Aire Motel in Quincy finalized an agreement that was made possible by a U.S. Department of Human Services Grant.

Two Rivers Regional Council of Marketing Coordinator Mark Schneider said it will allow people, who have no place to call home, a week to take advantage of resources to get back on their feet.

It has been eight months and the Welcome Inn in still sits empty and quiet after it was deemed unsafe and dangerous to live in.

“After the closure of the Welcome Inn, we did not have an option. That is where we sent people that were referred to us by the Salvation Army. We would send them there to get a room and pay with a voucher,” Schneider said.

He said under the agreement with Bel Aire Motel, if a person has exhausted all other shelter options in town, they will step in.

“The point of that is to get them to a sustainable living situation,” Schneider said. “We want to see everybody in a sustainable living situation.”

He said the Bel Aire Motel will help for up to seven days, but in the meantime, you must show that you are actively applying for jobs and are looking for a more permanent place to call home.

Schneider said you will check in with a caseworker, and the goal is for the Bel Aire to be a temporary emergency shelter, as they help you with the tools you need to find permanent housing.

Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said this agreement is critical as Quincy has a housing shortage in all categories, not just in transitional housing.

“Look at the real estate. We don’t have a ton of single-family homes available. There’s not a lot of openings in apartments,” Troup said.

He said progress like this is essential, and more development is needed.

“So I’m encouraging builders and developers to look at Quincy. Both the builders that we have in town already, but also to attract some new ones to invest in some additional housing,” Troup said.

Troup said as far as the Welcome Inn goes, he hasn’t heard from the owners since they kicked him off the property during the closing of the building.

However, he said over the last two months, the city has been in contact with developers and realtors, who are interested in the Welcome Inn and Eagle’s Nest.

He said some have discussed redeveloping the area for housing, while others wonder if the Welcome Inn just needs to be demolished.

