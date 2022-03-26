Business owner wants to bring more life to Downtown Quincy by loosening restrictions

QUINCY (WGEM) - 2nd Chance Furniture co-owner Jeff Morris said he would like the city to loosen some restrictions for what is allowed on city sidewalks in front of the store, saying it could bring more revenue to business in the area.

Morris, who has been in the business for over two decades, said their unique shop, which was once a JCPenney, has eclectic collectibles, which is a big draw for shoppers.

“Running a business in Quincy is a lot of fun,” Morris said. “It’s just fun to see people from all over the Midwest stop in here.”

Morris said if he could display more of his products outside it could attract more shoppers into his store.

“Sidewalk sales are always good,” Morris said. “Gets people out and interested in the downtown shops.”

Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said one solution for business owners like Morris is to apply for a revocable permit.

“It’s a public way and it needs to be accessible,” Bevelheimer said. “Then it depends on what they’re putting out there.”

Bevelheimer said any objects that block city sidewalks, public streets, or city property can be a liability, which is why an approved special permit is needed.

“First and foremost, we wanna make sure they maintain a safe pathway through that store front,” Bevelheimer said. “Because, that is the public way, that’s the sidewalk.”

Morris said he would also like to play his music more freely which would be another big drive to his business and it could liven up Downtown Quincy with more music playing.

“We think it adds a nice feel to the whole area,” Morris said.

Bevelheimer said the city has no official limit to how loud music can be played and it generally comes down to neighborhood complaints. He said downtown Quincy is too compact with its mix of businesses and residents to be too lenient on such ordinances.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.