Cooler conditions continue with less wind

After a windy 24-48 hours across the Midwest, conditions will gradually begin to calm heading into Sunday. A ridge of high pressure is moving into the region from the North. This ridge of high pressure will help to weaken the winds Saturday night and Sunday, with winds generally falling to 5-10mph out of the North/Northwest. While these winds are much weaker then they were Friday and Saturday, it will still help enforce the chill.

Due to the ridge of high pressure and those weaker Northerly winds, temperatures will stay well below average through the day on Sunday with highs only topping out in the low 40′s for most. Highs will climb a bit higher on Monday, before temperatures begin to rise heading into the middle of the week. Those rising temperatures though will be accompanied by an increasing risk of rain.

While the region remains in a general rainfall deficit, the chance of more rain will lead to continuing minor flooding along the Illinois River at Havana and Beardstown where flood warnings are in place. You can see the latest river stages here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.