Is your car seat installed correctly?

By Makenzi Henderson and Hunter Willis
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Have you installed your child’s car seat correctly? Chances are, you probably haven’t, and you are not alone.

That’s why the Quincy Central Fire Station hosted a children’s seat safety check Friday.

Firefighter and car seat tech Mike Lucchetti said improper installations are really common, and can lead to serious injury.

“It’s extremely important. You need to know the ins and outs of the car seat the best you can because if it’s not installed properly, and God forbid you are in any sort of crash, that seat is not going to be able to protect that child as well as it could, and serious injury or death can occur from that,” Lucchetti said.

Lucchetti said more than 90 percent of car seats are installed incorrectly.

Mother Heidi Easterling said that’s the reason she makes sure to come to these checks regularly.

“Absolutely, it gives us peace of mind when we bring another baby home from the hospital that everyone is in the right place, and they are all safe,” Easterling said.

If you missed Friday’s event, Lucchetti said the next one will be held on May 20.

In the meantime, he said you can actually have your car seat checked any time at the fire station when a technician is in.

