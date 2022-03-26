Volunteers prepare Quinsippi log cabins ahead of tourist season

QUINCY (WGEM) - Seven volunteers from the Friends of the Log Cabin Association ventured over to the Quinsippi log cabins early on Saturday morning to get them ready for the season.

The goal was to prepare the cabins by the afternoon so it would be ready to kick of the first of many seasonal tours that same day.

“Basically, our mission is to restore, maintain, and utilize these log cabins that were put back here in the 60′s and early 70′s,” said Friends of the Log Cabin Association President John Gebhardt.

Gebhardt said the volunteers were also preparing the cabins for a “chinking and daubing” workshop which will be held on April 4-8.

