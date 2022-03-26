WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (March 25) QHS Blue Devil Golfers Luke Mettemeyer And Cameron Bergman Sign National Letters Of Intent And The Macomb Lady Bomber Softball Team Focuses In On The New Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -It was an afternoon filled with both excitement and appreciation on the Quincy High campus earlier today. That was due in part to the National Letter Of Intent Signing Ceremony that featured prep golf standouts Cameron Bergman and Luke Mettemeyer. The two seniors were all smiles as they signed NLI’s with Danville Community College with their friends, family, coaches, and teammates looking on. The talented Blue Devil duo will join a Jaguars golf program, located in Danville, Illinois, that’s clearly on the rise within the junior college ranks. We’ll check in with both young men, who also happen to the best of friends of the fairways, who will now have a chance to play together as teammates for another two years in the collegiate ranks.

Luke Mettemeyer is also a member of the Quincy Blue Devils baseball team. He’ll set on the field this Saturday as (1-3) QHS faces (-0-1) Springfield. This game was originally set to be played on the QHS campus, but due to all the recent rain, the field at Quincy High remains unplayable. That’s why the contest was moved earlier today to Quincy Notre Dame. We’ll have more details...

In McDonough County, the Macomb Lady Bombers softball team is ready to start their season tonight against South Fulton on the dirt. The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with 2 members of this years squad to get their thoughts on the 2022 team assembled at MHS as the Bombers prepare to soar to new heights in the IHSA ranks.

