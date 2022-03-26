WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 25) “Sports Extra” Quincy Blue Devils And The Hannibal Lady Pirates “Battle” On The Soccer Pitch In The Gem City While Illini West And Clark County Here The Call To Play Ball On The Diamond

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Soccer

QHS Kickoff Tournament

Flinn Memorial Stadium (Quincy)

Hannibal Lady Pirates 0

Quincy Blue Devils 1

QHS: (Soph) Bri Lannerd Scores Game Winning Goal In The 2nd Half

High School Baseball

IHSA

Clark County Indians 10

Illini West Chargers 8

IW: Drew Dooley (2-For-5) / 2 Stolen Bases

Drake Mudd (2-For-4) / 1 RBI / 1 Run

IW Chargers Now (0-2) On The Season

Next Game: Illini West Will Play Host To The Eagles of Liberty High School On Monday (In Carthage, Illinois) First Pitch Set For 4:30 PM

IHSA Baseball

West Central 5

West Prairie 2

MSHSAA Baseball

Pleasant Hill/Western 0

Louisiana 10

North Shelby 2

Brashear 0

IHSA Softball

Macomb 19

South Fulton 0 (Final/4 Innings)

Pittsfield 1

Camp Point Central 8

Rushville-Industry 0

Brown County 10 (Final/5 Innings)

West Central 16

Triopia 5

WC: 12 Hits And Committed Just 1 Error vs. THS

IHSA Track Notes:

West Hancock’s Miles Sheppard placed 2nd in the 3200M earlier today at the Shirk Center in Bloomington, Illinois. Shepard posted an impressive time of 9:22. On the ladies side, Liberty Eagle standout Arianna Neisen finished in 3rd place in the 3200M. Arianna turned in a personal best time of 11:52.

College Baseball

NCAA

University Of Illinois-Springfield 5

Quincy University 7

QU Hawks Had 9 Hits On The Day

QU Hawks Now (10-9) On The Season

NAIA

Game 1

MidAmerica Nazarene 8

Culver-Stockton 1

Game 2

MidAmerica Nazarene 6

Culver-Stockton 5

C-SC Wildcats Now (4-18) Overall & (0-10) In The Heart Of America Athletic Conference

College Volleyball (Men)

Ottawa 3

Culver-Stockton 1

C-SC Wildcats Lose By The Scores Of 28-30, 16-25, 25-23, 22-25

C-SC: Akeel Oxley (25 Kills)

C-SC Now (5-19) Overall

