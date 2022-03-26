WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 25) “Sports Extra” Quincy Blue Devils And The Hannibal Lady Pirates “Battle” On The Soccer Pitch In The Gem City While Illini West And Clark County Here The Call To Play Ball On The Diamond
West Hancock Track Standout Miles Shepard Turns In A Stellar Performance
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
High School Soccer
QHS Kickoff Tournament
Flinn Memorial Stadium (Quincy)
Hannibal Lady Pirates 0
Quincy Blue Devils 1
QHS: (Soph) Bri Lannerd Scores Game Winning Goal In The 2nd Half
High School Baseball
IHSA
Clark County Indians 10
Illini West Chargers 8
IW: Drew Dooley (2-For-5) / 2 Stolen Bases
Drake Mudd (2-For-4) / 1 RBI / 1 Run
IW Chargers Now (0-2) On The Season
Next Game: Illini West Will Play Host To The Eagles of Liberty High School On Monday (In Carthage, Illinois) First Pitch Set For 4:30 PM
IHSA Baseball
West Central 5
West Prairie 2
MSHSAA Baseball
Pleasant Hill/Western 0
Louisiana 10
North Shelby 2
Brashear 0
IHSA Softball
Macomb 19
South Fulton 0 (Final/4 Innings)
Pittsfield 1
Camp Point Central 8
Rushville-Industry 0
Brown County 10 (Final/5 Innings)
West Central 16
Triopia 5
WC: 12 Hits And Committed Just 1 Error vs. THS
IHSA Track Notes:
West Hancock’s Miles Sheppard placed 2nd in the 3200M earlier today at the Shirk Center in Bloomington, Illinois. Shepard posted an impressive time of 9:22. On the ladies side, Liberty Eagle standout Arianna Neisen finished in 3rd place in the 3200M. Arianna turned in a personal best time of 11:52.
College Baseball
NCAA
University Of Illinois-Springfield 5
Quincy University 7
QU Hawks Had 9 Hits On The Day
QU Hawks Now (10-9) On The Season
NAIA
Game 1
MidAmerica Nazarene 8
Culver-Stockton 1
Game 2
MidAmerica Nazarene 6
Culver-Stockton 5
C-SC Wildcats Now (4-18) Overall & (0-10) In The Heart Of America Athletic Conference
College Volleyball (Men)
Ottawa 3
Culver-Stockton 1
C-SC Wildcats Lose By The Scores Of 28-30, 16-25, 25-23, 22-25
C-SC: Akeel Oxley (25 Kills)
C-SC Now (5-19) Overall
