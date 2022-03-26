Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 25) “Sports Extra” Quincy Blue Devils And The Hannibal Lady Pirates “Battle” On The Soccer Pitch In The Gem City While Illini West And Clark County Here The Call To Play Ball On The Diamond

West Hancock Track Standout Miles Shepard Turns In A Stellar Performance
"Sports Extra"
"Sports Extra"(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Soccer

QHS Kickoff Tournament

Flinn Memorial Stadium (Quincy)

Hannibal Lady Pirates 0

Quincy Blue Devils 1

QHS: (Soph) Bri Lannerd Scores Game Winning Goal In The 2nd Half

High School Baseball

IHSA

Clark County Indians 10

Illini West Chargers 8

IW: Drew Dooley (2-For-5) / 2 Stolen Bases

Drake Mudd (2-For-4) / 1 RBI / 1 Run

IW Chargers Now (0-2) On The Season

Next Game: Illini West Will Play Host To The Eagles of Liberty High School On Monday (In Carthage, Illinois) First Pitch Set For 4:30 PM

IHSA Baseball

West Central 5

West Prairie 2

MSHSAA Baseball

Pleasant Hill/Western 0

Louisiana 10

North Shelby 2

Brashear 0

IHSA Softball

Macomb 19

South Fulton 0 (Final/4 Innings)

Pittsfield 1

Camp Point Central 8

Rushville-Industry 0

Brown County 10 (Final/5 Innings)

West Central 16

Triopia 5

WC: 12 Hits And Committed Just 1 Error vs. THS

IHSA Track Notes:

West Hancock’s Miles Sheppard placed 2nd in the 3200M earlier today at the Shirk Center in Bloomington, Illinois. Shepard posted an impressive time of 9:22. On the ladies side, Liberty Eagle standout Arianna Neisen finished in 3rd place in the 3200M. Arianna turned in a personal best time of 11:52.

College Baseball

NCAA

University Of Illinois-Springfield 5

Quincy University 7

QU Hawks Had 9 Hits On The Day

QU Hawks Now (10-9) On The Season

NAIA

Game 1

MidAmerica Nazarene 8

Culver-Stockton 1

Game 2

MidAmerica Nazarene 6

Culver-Stockton 5

C-SC Wildcats Now (4-18) Overall & (0-10) In The Heart Of America Athletic Conference

College Volleyball (Men)

Ottawa 3

Culver-Stockton 1

C-SC Wildcats Lose By The Scores Of 28-30, 16-25, 25-23, 22-25

C-SC: Akeel Oxley (25 Kills)

C-SC Now (5-19) Overall

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports At Ten: Friday (Mar. 25) "Sports Extra"

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (March 25) QHS Blue Devil Golfers Luke Mettemeyer And Cameron Bergman Sign National Letters Of Intent And The Macomb Lady Bomber Softball Team Focuses In On The New Season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Golf Standouts Cameron Bergman and Luke Mettemeyer Sign National Letters Of Intent

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thurs. (March 24)

Updated: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:22 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (March 24) Macomb Lady Bombers Soccer Team Focused On Reaching New Goals In 2022 While The Payson-Seymour Indians Baseball Team Prepares To Showcase Their Strengths At The Plate This Spring

Updated: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:58 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Macomb Lady Bombers Soccer Team Setting High Goals With Promising Freshmen On The Roster And The Payson-Seymour Baseball Team Ready To Showcase Their Strengths At The Plate

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (March 24) Macomb Lady Bombers Soccer Team In The Spotlight In McDonough County And The QHS Blue Devils Are Focused On Success On The Prep Diamond This Spring

Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
The Lady Bombers Soccer Team At Macomb High Is Ready To Reach New Goals In 2022

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten (March 24)

Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 23) QND Raiders Post A 12-4 Win Over Payson-Seymour On The Prep Baseball Diamond While Monroe City’s All-State Guard Joshua Talton Is Selected As The Missouri Class 3 Co-Player Of The Year

Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Post 12-4 Win On The Baseball Diamond Over Payson-Seymour

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 23) QND Raiders Focused On Returning To The Prep Diamond Despite The Rain And Monroe City’s Joshua Talton Named The Missouri Class 3 Co-Player Of The Year

Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:45 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Set To Return To The Prep Baseball Diamond This Evening Despite The Rain

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tues. (March 22)

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 22) Hannibal Lady Pirates Soccer Team Rolls Past Warrenton At Porter Stadium And QHS Multi-Sport Standout Brady Walker Offers Insight On Future Plans In The College Ranks

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:49 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Lady Pirates Soccer Team Rolls Past Warrenton 7-0 At Porter Stadium