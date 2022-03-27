91st Beaux Arts Ball honors local students

QUINCY (WGEM) - The 91st annual Beaux Arts Ball returned to Quincy Saturday evening at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.

This year’s event honored nine different students who have volunteered their time and effort to help the Quincy Art Center over the last several months.

Quincy Art Center Director of Development Alta King said she was especially excited for this year’s celebration since it’s the first in person ball in a couple of years.

“It is so wonderful to be back in person, this is the first time since 2019 that we have had the Beaux Arts Ball in person so it is so great to see everyone’s beautiful faces, all dressed up to celebrate and to be together... it’s just a lot of fun,” said King.

She said the arts are an integral part of Quincy, and these students help embody that with their assistance to the art center.

The list of students recognized include:

Raea Rockwell

Luke Dotson

Saya Geisendorfer

Evie Schuetz

Evan Rockwell

Amber Carmean

Charly Nicholson

Isaac Schuetz

Alex Strong

Saya Geisendorfer took home the Volunteer Champion of the Year for volunteering the most hours, while Luke Dotson took home Philanthropic Champion of the year.

WGEM’s own Ryan Mumma helped emcee the event, announcing the awards for the top categories.

King said all funding from the event will help to continue its mission to provide an opportunity for growth and appreciation of the visual fine arts through exhibitions and community programs.

For anyone wishing to get involved with the Quincy Art Center, click here.

All of the students who were recognized for their efforts at the ball. (WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.