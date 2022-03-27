Heavy Rain Possible This Week

After a cool and quiet weekend, more active weather is on the way.

A ridge of high pressure continues to push into the Midwest, allowing the below average temperatures to continue. Highs only topped out in low 40′s for most of the Tri-States Sunday, and temps will likely stay in the upper 40′s on Monday. Average temperatures this time of year are in the mid 50′s.

Cloud cover will begin to build through the day Monday, leading to mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover sticks around on Tuesday as well, with a stray shower or two possible in the afternoon as a warm front moves through. Behind the warm front, southerly winds will help raise temperatures back above average for Tuesday and into the first part of Wednesday. However, Tuesday night and Wednesday a low pressure system will approach from the West and bring the chance for some heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms.

Tune in to WGEM for all the latest details regarding rainfall timing and amounts.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.