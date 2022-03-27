Advertisement

Police officer shot in rural Brown County

Officer shot in Brown Co.(pixabay)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN Co., Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois State Police were investigating Sunday after a police officer was shot in rural Brown County, Trooper Elizabeth Clausing told WGEM News.

Clausing said the shooting happened at 11:15 p.m. Saturday and the officer was receiving treatment at an area hospital.

She said one suspect was in custody.

Clausing did not release which law enforcement agency the officer was from and she did not provide an exact location of the shooting or what led up to it.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.

