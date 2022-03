WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (March 26th, 2022) Quincy Notre Dame Softball Rallies With Nine Runs In The Sixth Inning to Knock Off Payson; Quincy Baseball Splits Saturday Doubleheader With Springfield; Quincy Notre Dame Girls Soccer Ties With Ladue And Westminister

High School Baseball

IHSA

Game 1

Springfield 2

Quincy 3

Final

QHS: Luke Mettemeyer Walk Off RBI Single In 8th Inning

Game 2

Springfield 6

Quincy 2

Final

Blue Devils Are 2-4 On The Season

Southeastern 4

Pittsfield 15

Final

PITT: Konner Allen 3-4, 2 RBI’s

Saukees Are 4-1 On The Season (Have Won 4 In a Row)

IHSA/MSHSAA

Fulton Slam

Fulton High School: Fulton, Missouri

Game 1

Quincy Notre Dame 26

Kirksville 13

Final

QND: Brady Kindhart 2 HR’s

Game 2

Quincy Notre Dame 11

Fulton 0

Final

QND: Jake Schisler 5 IP, 2 H, 9 K’s (3 RBI’s At The Plate)

MSHSAA

Game 1

Hannibal 3

Wright City 9

Final

Game 2

Hannibal 8

Warrenton 10

Final

Pirates Fall To 1-6 On The Season

High School Softball

IHSA

Game 1

Payson 10

Quincy Notre Dame 13

Final

QND: Lindsay Fischer Go-Ahead 3 Run RBI Triple

Game 2

Calhoun 0

Quincy Notre Dame 8

Final

QND: Eryn Cornwell Pitched A Perfect Game

Macomb 16

Abingdon-Avon 0

Final

College Baseball

GLVC

Game 1

Univ. Of Illinois-Springfield 6

Quincy University 11

Final

Game 2

Univ. Of Illinois-Springfield 8

Quincy University 3

Final

HAAC

Game 1

Culver-Stockton 5

MidAmerica Nazarene 11

Final

Game 2

Culver-Stockton 11

MidAmerica Nazarene 7

Final

Wildcats Snap Their 15 Game Losing Streak

College Softball

HAAC

Game 1

MidAmerica Nazarene 1

Culver-Stockton 5

Final

Game 2

MidAmerica Nazarene 8

Culver-Stockton 0

Final

NJCAA

Game 1

Lincoln Land 11

John Wood 13

Final

Game 2

Lincoln Land 20

John Wood 1

Final

March Madness - Elite 8

Men’s

(5) Houston 44

(2) Villanova 50

Final

(4) Arkansas 69

(2) Duke 78

Final

