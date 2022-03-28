Bayview Bridge allowing large machinery to cross during late hours

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department announced Monday that large equipment will be allowed to cross the Bayview Bridge during the night while the bridge is open to two-way traffic due to construction on the Memorial Bridge.

Police said the bridge will be open to large equipment from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

People wanting to cross with large machinery should call the Quincy Dispatch center at 217-222-9360 to get permission.

Police are urging large equipment drivers to not cross the bridge until they are told by an officer to make sure the bridge is clear from traffic first.

