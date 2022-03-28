Blessing details defenses amid increasing health system cyber-attacks

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hospitals and health systems are finding themselves in the crosshairs of cybercriminals more frequently. According to third party cybersecurity company Black Kite’s 2021 Third Party Breach report, attacks on healthcare companies accounted for nearly a third of attacks in 2021.

Blessing Health information security chief Todd Haverstock said he has seen the number of attempted data breaches against Blessing rise over the last year and half.

He said hackers are either attempting to gain access to patient data or looking to insert ransomware into their system with the most common method being emails with suspicious attachments sent to employees throughout the hospital in hopes that one might open the attachment, giving them access to the system.

“Once they get in the door, that’s when they can spread out and potentially do some damage,” Haverstock said. “The second way is probably over phone call. The human factor I think is one of the most weakest points we have in the chain. We have a lot of investment in technology, but we’ve also invested a lot in training our workforce to make sure that they’re prepared and they can catch the things technology does not.”

Haverstock said medical data is a primary target because it can be more valuable than a stolen credit card data. He said thieves can either use your information themselves or sell it to the highest bidder.

Haverstock said they have had a few near misses, but no breaches. If patient data was breached, they would notify the proper officials.

Haverstock said a big part of their security measures is their firewall, which protects their system and detects suspicious activity.

He said they also utilize in-house and third party cybersecurity experts as well.

When it comes to ransomware, he said hackers will to try to use ransomware to shut down systems and extort big payments. He said Blessing does have protocols in place to deal with those contingencies.

“If technology is not available to take care of patients, we have procedures and we have training to make sure that we can do what we need to do,” Haverstock said. “We also have invested a lot in medical device security, so that the medical devices, if we need an x-ray to be taken, and the network is down, we can still perform those functions and take care of our patients.”

He said they would transfer data via portable methods, such as flash drives or CDs, to ensure they are still able to provide quality care.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.