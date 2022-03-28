Advertisement

Boil water issued for some residents in Hannibal

Boil water order
Boil water order(Alabama Extension / MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Board of Public Works issued a boil water order Tuesday for some Hannibal residents.

The Areas affected by the order include:

  • 3rd St. from Broadway to Hill St.
  • Hill St. from Main to 3rd St.
  • Bird St. from Main to 3rd St.
  • Center St. from Main to 4th St.

HBPW officials stated from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. customers in the impacted areas may experience low water pressure or no water for one hour.

According to HBPW, they are issuing a precautionary boil order for 48 hours after the water is restored.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel B. Payne
Police officer shot in rural Brown County after pursuit
Potential retailer asks for changes in agreement with city
Natas Trendon Reed
Quincy man arrested with 495 grams of marijuana, ecstasy, scales and baggies
Businesses want city to loosen restrictions
Business owner wants to bring more life to Downtown Quincy by loosening restrictions
Junior Luke Dotson (center) won one of the awards during the ball.
91st Beaux Arts Ball honors local students

Latest News

A look inside the event center.
New event venue opens in Quincy
The class will be geared toward area fire departments and first responders.
Hancock County to hold ammonia training
Train Derailment in West Quincy
Crews clean up train derailment in West Quincy
West Quincy train derailment clean up
West Quincy train derailment clean up