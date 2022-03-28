Boil water issued for some residents in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Board of Public Works issued a boil water order Tuesday for some Hannibal residents.

The Areas affected by the order include:

3rd St. from Broadway to Hill St.

Hill St. from Main to 3rd St.

Bird St. from Main to 3rd St.

Center St. from Main to 4th St.

HBPW officials stated from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. customers in the impacted areas may experience low water pressure or no water for one hour.

According to HBPW, they are issuing a precautionary boil order for 48 hours after the water is restored.

