Boil water issued for some residents in Hannibal
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Board of Public Works issued a boil water order Tuesday for some Hannibal residents.
The Areas affected by the order include:
- 3rd St. from Broadway to Hill St.
- Hill St. from Main to 3rd St.
- Bird St. from Main to 3rd St.
- Center St. from Main to 4th St.
HBPW officials stated from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. customers in the impacted areas may experience low water pressure or no water for one hour.
According to HBPW, they are issuing a precautionary boil order for 48 hours after the water is restored.
