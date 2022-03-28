Advertisement

Calm today. But gusty winds and widespread rain returning to the Tri-States.

Partly sunny day(WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The morning is certainly starting off chilly, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Most of us have wind chill values in the 20s. However, Macomb is feeling colder in the teens. We are also starting off the day with some mid-level clouds that have moved into much of the Tri-States. These clouds are moving southeastward leading to some brief clearing. As we head into this afternoon we’ll become partly sunny as clouds build in from the west. Then by this evening, we’ll become mostly cloudy. Daytime highs will, yet again, be below normal. This time of year, we typically have highs in the upper 50s. Today though will be in the mid to upper 40s (depending on where you live in the area). Feels like temperatures will be in the 30s through about 1 PM/ 2PM. By tonight, we’ll be mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s for everyone. A warm front will start to lift towards the region and wind speeds will start to increase. Gusts tonight could reach 30 mph.

By tomorrow morning, the warm front will be arriving. Low stratus clouds will move in and will stick us with as we head through the day. The front will have enough forcing and moisture to stir up some drizzle or some light scattered rain showers. Especially in the morning and early afternoon. Winds will be coming out of the southeast and will be on the windy side with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. Therefore, we will have warmer highs in the low 60s. However, those warmer daytime highs look to take place later that night. Not during the afternoon/evening like normal. Then, widespread rain showers and even some thunderstorms will start to arrive overnight tomorrow night into Wednesday.

