Crews clean up train derailment in West Quincy

By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST QUINCY, Mo. (WGEM) - BNSF crews worked Monday to clean up a train derailment in West Quincy.

The train derailed north of the BNSF rail yard near the Hwy 24 overpass over the weekend.

Two auto carrier rail cars tipped on their side.

A vehicle could be seen in one of the auto carriers, but it was unclear if either of the auto carriers were carrying a full load of vehicles.

Crews moved the auto carrier rail cars away from the track on Monday and were working to repair a section of track.

WGEM News reached out to BNSF for additional information, but they did not respond.

