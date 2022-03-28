Advertisement

Hancock County to hold ammonia training

The class will be geared toward area fire departments and first responders.
By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Fire departments, first responders and more will have an opportunity to attend an anhydrous ammonia training this weekend in Hancock County.

The class runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Sullivan’s, which is at 1066 US Highway 136, just east of Hamilton, Illinois.

The session will focus on ammonia properties, environmental concerns, safety hazards, emergency response procedures and more.

The class is being sponsored by the Hancock County Farm Bureau.

Bureau Manager Kristin Huls said this class helps supplement the class given earlier this year to farmers.

“That was a safety training geared toward our producers that taught them how to properly handle anhydrous ammonia, how to transport anhydrous ammonia... so now we’re taking it a step further, and we want to ensure that our emergency responders are equipped to handle an emergency,” said Huls.

She said these sessions are all in attempt to provide extra safety to everyone in the community.

“We would rather be proactive as opposed to reactive, so of course we don’t ever hope that an accident occurs. But, in the unfortunate event that an accident were to occur, we just want to be, make sure that our emergency responders know how to handle the situation,” said Huls.

Huls said this is a matter of extra importance in Hancock County, as there have been incidents in the past where farmers were injured by anhydrous ammonia.

She said the class is free to attend and there will complimentary lunch served afterward.

Huls recommends registering for the course by March 30 by calling the Hancock County Farm Bureau at 217-357-3141.

