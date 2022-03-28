Hannibal police find handgun during traffic stop
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Police reported Monday the arrest of a Hannibal man after they found a handgun and a large amount of a substance believed to be meth during a traffic stop.
According to police, Friday officers stopped 33-year-old, Justin L. Fuget for a traffic violation. Officers reported Fuget was acting suspicious and also had a safe in his vehicle.
With assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol K9, police conducted a search of Fuget’s vehicle and found a loaded handgun and a large amount of a substance believed to be meth.
Police reported Fuget is being held in Marion County Jail for trafficking drugs in the 1st degree.
He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
