Hannibal police find handgun during traffic stop

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Police reported Monday the arrest of a Hannibal man after they found a handgun and a large amount of a substance believed to be meth during a traffic stop.

According to police, Friday officers stopped 33-year-old, Justin L. Fuget for a traffic violation. Officers reported Fuget was acting suspicious and also had a safe in his vehicle.

With assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol K9, police conducted a search of Fuget’s vehicle and found a loaded handgun and a large amount of a substance believed to be meth.

Police reported Fuget is being held in Marion County Jail for trafficking drugs in the 1st degree.

He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

