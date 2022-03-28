Advertisement

Hannibal police find handgun during traffic stop

Justin Fuget
Justin Fuget(Hannibal Police department)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Police reported Monday the arrest of a Hannibal man after they found a handgun and a large amount of a substance believed to be meth during a traffic stop.

According to police, Friday officers stopped 33-year-old, Justin L. Fuget for a traffic violation. Officers reported Fuget was acting suspicious and also had a safe in his vehicle.

With assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol K9, police conducted a search of Fuget’s vehicle and found a loaded handgun and a large amount of a substance believed to be meth.

Police reported Fuget is being held in Marion County Jail for trafficking drugs in the 1st degree.

He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel B. Payne
Police officer shot in rural Brown County after pursuit
Potential retailer asks for changes in agreement with city
Natas Trendon Reed
Quincy man arrested with 495 grams of marijuana, ecstasy, scales and baggies
Businesses want city to loosen restrictions
Business owner wants to bring more life to Downtown Quincy by loosening restrictions
Junior Luke Dotson (center) won one of the awards during the ball.
91st Beaux Arts Ball honors local students

Latest News

West Quincy train derailment clean up
West Quincy train derailment clean up
The Bayview Bridge is open to two way traffic due to the Memorial Bridge being worked on. This...
Bayview Bridge allowing large machinery to cross during late hours
Man accused of shooting police officer in Brown County appears in court
Man accused of shooting police officer in Brown County appears in court
Brown County Suspect
Accused cop shooter appears in court