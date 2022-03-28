Heavy Rain and Gusty Wind

QUINCY (WGEM) - Cloud cover continue to thicken across the Midwest and right here in the region. There’s a limited potential for a couple of scattered showers on Tuesday but the real show begins on Wednesday. A cold front will be tracking from the west to the east it pulls up close to the Tri-State area Wednesday morning. That will spark some scattered showers and most likely some thunderstorms. The severe threat looks as if it will stay to the south of the region. However we should see our own round of decent thunderstorms dropping down some pretty good rainfall totals. We may see one inch to one and half inches in some locations. We will still see some scattered showers but no thunderstorms Wednesday overnight through Thursday morning. The center of the storm system does exit the area but the cloud cover remains throughout most of the day Thursday. A clearing sky will have temperatures on Friday up into the 50s.

