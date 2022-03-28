Advertisement

Man accused of shooting police officer in Brown County appears in court

By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - A man accused of shooting an Illinois police officer in Brown County Saturday made his first court appearance Monday.

Daniel B. Payne, 29, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, appeared in front of Judge Jerry Hooker and was assigned to public defender Dennis Woodworth.

Payne’s bond was set at $1,000,000 with 10% to apply.

Payne’s next court date is tentatively set for April 6, however, Woodworth said they will try to move that up to an earlier day.

According to Brown County State’s Attorney, Mike Hill, the officer is still in the hospital. Hill said he is unsure of his condition.

>>RELATED: Police officer shot in rural Brown County after pursuit

Illinois State Police reported Sunday that a Meredosia Police officer attempted to stop Payne in a vehicle, but Payne fled, and police began a pursuit.

According to ISP, the pursuit led officers from multiple law enforcement agencies through Pike and Brown Counties. Payne’s vehicle crashed and became disabled.

ISP reported as officers approached Payne’s vehicle, he allegedly fired and struck a 39-year-old Chapin officer. Police said Payne surrendered after officers fired back.

Charges of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer are pending against Payne.

According to ISP, the officer sustained serious injuries.

