New event venue opens in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you are thinking of holding an event in downtown Quincy, there is now a new space to do so.

The Corinthian Event Center opened its doors along Hampshire street earlier this month with a bridal exposition and trivia night.

The mid-sized venue can accommodate up to 250 people.

Co-owner Carol Shaffer said she was excited to open a new business downtown across from Washington Park.

“I think it is very beneficial to have this space in the downtown area. Over the years the district is really beginning to grow the downtown area and I think it just gives people another opportunity,” said Shaffer.

She said while the venue is open, more upgrades are planned to the property within the next month.

“The kitchen of course is still under construction, but that’s going to be ready May first, and then we are doing more of a rear exit as well, and so people will have the opportunity to park in the back to open up more space,” said Shaffer.

She said those interested in learning more information or scheduling an event can call 217-617-5333.

The space is called The Corinthian, in part, due to the Greek infrastructure indoors. (WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.