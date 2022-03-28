Advertisement

Police: Infant’s remains found inside a Phoenix McDonald’s

Police in Phoenix said an infant's remains were found in a Phoenix McDonald's over the weekend.
Police in Phoenix said an infant's remains were found in a Phoenix McDonald's over the weekend.(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (ARIZONA’S FAMILY/GRAY NEWS) - Phoenix police confirmed Monday morning that the remains of an infant were located over the weekend inside a McDonald’s.

Phoenix Police Sergeant Philip Krynsky says detectives are actively working to investigate, Arizona’s Family reported.

No further information has been released. However, Krynsky says he expects to have an update later on in the day Monday.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel B. Payne
Police officer shot in rural Brown County after pursuit
Potential retailer asks for changes in agreement with city
Businesses want city to loosen restrictions
Business owner wants to bring more life to Downtown Quincy by loosening restrictions
Junior Luke Dotson (center) won one of the awards during the ball.
91st Beaux Arts Ball honors local students
Quincy attorney suspended for one year

Latest News

As new COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop in the U.S., cases of the flu are rising and the...
Flu cases rising at unusual time this year
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that forbids instruction on sexual...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
A blind high school student sinks a free throw.
WATCH: Blind high school basketball player sinks basket
Man accused of shooting police officer in Brown County appears in court
Man accused of shooting police officer in Brown County appears in court
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer