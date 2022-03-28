Advertisement

Quincy Area Youth Orchestra holds spring concert

The Quincy Area Youth Orchestra performs one of their opening songs.
The Quincy Area Youth Orchestra performs one of their opening songs.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The KROC Center in Quincy was filled with music Sunday evening as the Quincy Area Youth Orchestra held their spring concert.

Conducted by Dr. Richard Cangro, the performances featured works like Asturias, The Promise of Spring, Dances in the Canebrakes, and more.

The orchestra had been rehearsing for this performance since mid-November, and Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association General Manager Jane Polett said everyone was thrilled to see the final performance come to life.

“They’re very excited. They’re playing some very tough music. They’re ending with the West Side Story Selections which is... I play in an adult orchestra and it’s a very challenging piece and then throughout the repertoire there’s just really a lot of fun repertoire to be heard tonight,” said Polett.

She said anyone interested in more information about the orchestra and future performances can head to their website www.qsoa.org.

Their next performance will be Natural Wonders scheduled for April 10 at 3 p.m. in the QJHS Morrison Theater.

