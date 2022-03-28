Quincy man arrested with 495 grams of marijuana, ecstasy, scales and baggies

KAHOKA Mo. (WGEM) - A Quincy man was arrested in Kahoka, Missouri, with 495 grams of marijuana, eight ecstasy pills, digital scales, clear distribution baggies, and $4,352, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday Clark County Sheriff Shawn Webster reported on Thursday a deputy pulled over a vehicle going 97 miles per hour near U.S. Highway 136 and Highway 81.

Webster stated the deputy reported smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle.

According to Webster, the driver Natas Trendon Reed was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of more than 35 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour.

The sheriff’s office reported that Reed is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

