Tri-State church holds COVID memorial

CAMP POINT, IL. (WGEM) - Camp Point United Methodist Church held a memorial service on Sunday afternoon to honor families who did not have a proper funeral service for their loved ones. People who attended the service today said they lost family, colleagues, and teachers to COVID.

Reverend Orvalle Jones Jr. said he lost a close friend.

“COVID took him away,” Jones said. “He was a tremendous person.”

Jones said his friend, who worked for Quincy public schools, loved his work.

“He was a brother who loved kids with all of his heart,” Jones said.

He said he finally got closure today.

“So many did not have normal routines of grief,” Jones said. “And normal ways of handling that and funeralizing. This has been an opportunity for us to come together and express our concern for those who have gone through COVID and for those who passed away unfortunately.”

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 208 Adams County residents have suffered from COVID-related deaths.

Pastors who spearheaded the service said today was a good time to have it, since COVID cases are at an all-time low.

“Part of the reason for right now is because we are at this two-year mark,” said Pastor Patty Johansen. “And I think people are so thankful that we’re allowed to be out and without masks anymore.”

Johansen is one of four who organized the service. She said they hosted it because many funerals had to be postponed or not held at all.

“For a lot of people, they just never had a chance to gather for worship and congregation to say goodbye to their loved ones,” Johansen said.

Chaplains from Blessing Hospital were at the service too.

They said if you need help dealing with grief, you can contact them at the hospital at 217-223-1200.

