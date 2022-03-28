Advertisement

USDA Working on developing vaccine for African Swine Fever

By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Pork producers might have some relief on the horizon as the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service works on a vaccine for African Swine Fever (ASF).

ASF is currently not a health concern for people, but it is usually fatal for pigs.

The disease has been spotted in pigs in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, sparking fears it could soon move into the U.S.

Local veterinarians, like Dr. Doug Groff with Carthage Veterinary Service, said the USDA is taking the needed steps to develop a vaccine, although it will be particularly challenging with African Swine Fever.

“It’s a very complicated virus, the DNA double-stranded virus, and so it becomes very difficult to create a vaccine. It’s a very stable virus but it’s just how it works as a virus makes it very difficult,” said Groff.

He said once a vaccine is developed, it will still take more work to mass produce it.

“They have some promising stuff here in the last year that they have moved that needle forward on potential, so now if they got some protection, now it’s about scaling it up to actually make a commercialized vaccine, so you can make a lot of doses for protection,” said Groff.

He said the USDA is continuing to undertake strict biosecurity measures to ensure that the virus stays outside of the United States. This includes prohibiting the intake of animals from nations with infection, and stringently checking any food products brought into the country.

Groff said among the larger concerns with ASF would be if it somehow got introduced to the wild boar population that has exploded across the South.

For now, Groff advises pork producers to continue their biosecurity measures and be on the lookout for more common diseases across the country, such as Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome Virus (PRRS).

You can find out more information about African Swine Fever here.

