Volunteers for Arts Quincy complete hallway mural

QUINCY (WGEM) - Volunteer artists got their paintbrushes out on Sunday to complete a five-week long mural project at Baldwin Elementary School.

Arts Quincy partnered with Quincy Public Schools to fill a 120-foot music and art hallway with the intention to bring color and excitement to school arts. Organizers said they had about 15 volunteers help out over the course of the month.

“So, I actually designed this mural right before COVID started,” said Arts Quincy’s Executive Director Laura Sievart. “We weren’t able to access the school at that time. So, it had to be put on the back burner. We were excited to have it put on the wall with the paint up. Each of the volunteers bring a different set of skills and we try to employ them where they are most useful.”

Sievart said this is their fifth day of doing this. With the mural being completed today, the kids can enjoy a colorful, completed mural in their hallway on Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.