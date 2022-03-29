Hospital Report: March 29, 2022

QUINCY (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Earl J. Dingerson, 95, of Payson, IL, passed away March 26 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Mary Ann Weisenborn, age 90, of Quincy, died on March 28 in Good Samaritan Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Dale W. Phillips, age 69, of Kingston, died on March 27 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Harry J. McIntosh, Jr., age 88, of Quincy, died on March 27 in Memorial Hospital, Springfield, IL. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Zach & Alicia Watkins of Pittsfield, IL....boy

Ethan & Hannah Allen of Hannibal, MO....girl

Jacob Watson & Melody Canham of Quincy, IL...boy

Luis & Keira Gilmore of Quincy, IL....boy

Patrick & Nikki Hanks of Quincy, IL....girl

Levi & Abigail Cooley of Pittsfield, IL....girl

Travis & Kelsi Buss of Clayton, IL....girl

