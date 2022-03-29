Hospital Report: March 29, 2022
Deaths:
Earl J. Dingerson, 95, of Payson, IL, passed away March 26 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
Mary Ann Weisenborn, age 90, of Quincy, died on March 28 in Good Samaritan Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home
Dale W. Phillips, age 69, of Kingston, died on March 27 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Harry J. McIntosh, Jr., age 88, of Quincy, died on March 27 in Memorial Hospital, Springfield, IL. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
Zach & Alicia Watkins of Pittsfield, IL....boy
Ethan & Hannah Allen of Hannibal, MO....girl
Jacob Watson & Melody Canham of Quincy, IL...boy
Luis & Keira Gilmore of Quincy, IL....boy
Patrick & Nikki Hanks of Quincy, IL....girl
Levi & Abigail Cooley of Pittsfield, IL....girl
Travis & Kelsi Buss of Clayton, IL....girl
