Local students lay wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WGEM) - Students from the Tri-States got the honor of a lifetime Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington, D.C.

With cherry blossoms in full bloom, four students from Western Junior High and High School participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

The monument honors those who died in war but have never been identified.

The students were selected by their teachers to carry out the honor.

“Most of it I was trying to hold back tears, trying to stay calm. Yeah,” said ninth-grader Layne Wood.

“It’s crazy to see how many people there are that are across this whole place - there are so many, and it’s really interesting to see,” said eighth-grader Ella Jean Conkright.

The bodies of three unidentified service members are buried at the memorial.

