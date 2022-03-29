Advertisement

Local students lay wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington

Local students lay wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns.
Local students lay wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (WGEM) - Students from the Tri-States got the honor of a lifetime Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington, D.C.

With cherry blossoms in full bloom, four students from Western Junior High and High School participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

The monument honors those who died in war but have never been identified.

The students were selected by their teachers to carry out the honor.

“Most of it I was trying to hold back tears, trying to stay calm. Yeah,” said ninth-grader Layne Wood.

“It’s crazy to see how many people there are that are across this whole place - there are so many, and it’s really interesting to see,” said eighth-grader Ella Jean Conkright.

The bodies of three unidentified service members are buried at the memorial.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Quincy machine shed fire
Body found in Quincy machine shed fire
Natas Trendon Reed
Quincy man arrested with 495 grams of marijuana, ecstasy, scales and baggies
A look inside the event center.
New event venue opens in Quincy
Daniel B. Payne
Police officer shot in rural Brown County after pursuit
Brown County Suspect
Accused cop shooter appears in court

Latest News

One-and-a-quarter billion dollars from the federal infrastructure bill was designated for...
Push continues to get more funding for ports on Illinois, Mississippi rivers
The March WGEM Golden Apple Award recipient has spent nearly 30 years in the same teaching...
March WGEM Gold Apple Award recipient
Sen. Omar Aquino (D-Chicago) speaks during a press conference with other Illinois Senate...
Illinois Democrats push for more family tax credits in 2023 budget
The fire broke out at 1021 North 4th street around 3:45 a.m. in a machine shed.
Update on deadly fire in machine shed in Quincy
Port authorities discuss next steps for Corn Belt Port funding.
Port officials discuss funding status, strategies for Corn Belt Ports