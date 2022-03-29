Port officials discuss funding status, strategies for Corn Belt Ports

QUINCY (WGEM) - Earlier this year, $1.24 billion from the federal infrastructure bill was designated for improvements on the Illinois and upper Mississippi rivers.

Some of that money could be coming to Tri-States water projects.

Mike Klingner, who serves as chair for the upper Mississippi Illinois and Missouri rivers association, is also a member of Quincy’s Rotary Club.

He brought in Corn Belt Port Executive Coordinating Director Robert Sinkler as the keynote speaker at the Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

“I think a lot of people didn’t realize that this area, this Quincy-Hannibal area, is the second largest port in the entire inland waterway system,” Klingner said.

Port officials said Lock and Dam 21 in Quincy needs to be expanded. They are hopeful this can happen soon since funding was recently secured for Lock and Dam 25 at Winfield, Missouri.

Sinkler and Klingner said at the meeting they need to keep it on the federal radar, however, and lobby for more money.

“We’re trying to accelerate it,” Klingner said. “If we don’t do anything it may be ten years. You know, if we could try and keep the funds moving, and try to get that down to three, four, or five years. That’s what we’re trying to do. Get moving as fast as we can.”

Klingner said outreach efforts have perked the ears of many local organizations. And now, the Tri-State Development Summit, which has economic tools and resources, is getting involved.

“We owe that to Tom Oakley to try to put some start-up dollars to get the Tri-State summit more active and maybe have annual meetings,” Klingner said. “To really be working on this all the time.”

Sinkler said he and other port officials have marketed the Corn Belt ports for two years. He said they can’t stop now.

“The Tri-State development summit is really the glue that holds the Corn Belt Ports together,” Sinkler said. “Since it’s the only organization that touches three states and actually includes parts of the three Corn Belt Ports.”

Sinkler said after today’s chat with the Rotary Club, he hopes to hold a series of meetings for those who are interested in getting involved with the project.

Money for Lock and Dam 25 and the LaGrange Lock on the Illinois River was secured earlier this year.

Port officials are looking to raise $100 million each of the next three years.

They hope projects can be done two at a time.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.