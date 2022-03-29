Quincy Fire Department to hire more firefighters

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department got the go ahead to increase their staffing from 55 line firefighters to 57 at Quincy City Council Monday night.

While that might not seem like much, Chief Bernie Vahlkamp said that two person increase will not only make a big difference for the department, but also for you when they respond to emergencies.

Vahlkamp said last year, two shifts were running short-handed so they had to back-fill positions when people were out injured, sick or on vacation.

He said this increase will minimize how much they have to interrupt services and improve scheduling flexibility.

“It’s much safer and much more efficient for the community. Yes, it gets us 15 firefighters on the scene at every fire scene. It puts us three men in the truck at the EMS calls,” Vahlkamp said. “Numerous studies have shown that that’s the most efficient way to run these calls.”

He said the goal would be to hire the two new firefighters by August, and in the future, he said it would be nice to increase their staff to 60.

