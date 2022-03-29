Body found in Quincy machine shed fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy firefighters said they discovered a body while battling a fire in Quincy early Tuesday morning.

Chief Bernard Vahlkamp said they are still unsure of a cause of death or what sparked the blaze.

Authorities said the fire broke out around 3:47 a.m. at a property at 4th and Cherry.

Vahlkamp said it took crews about an hour to put out the fire.

4th Street is closed between Chestnut and Cherry streets.

Vahlkamp said they are launching a secondary investigation.

