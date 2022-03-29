Advertisement

Body found in Quincy machine shed fire

Quincy firefighters battle garage fire
Quincy firefighters battle garage fire(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy firefighters said they discovered a body while battling a fire in Quincy early Tuesday morning.

Chief Bernard Vahlkamp said they are still unsure of a cause of death or what sparked the blaze.

Authorities said the fire broke out around 3:47 a.m. at a property at 4th and Cherry.

Vahlkamp said it took crews about an hour to put out the fire.

4th Street is closed between Chestnut and Cherry streets.

Vahlkamp said they are launching a secondary investigation.

