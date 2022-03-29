Advertisement

Quincy Police Department gets funds for community mental health services

By Charity Bell
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s been an increase in the number of mental health calls police in Quincy have been responding to, but now they will have more resources to help thanks to Quincy City Council.

Police got the green light Monday to use $10,200 this year. That is $850 a month to cover the cost of referring community members to Clarity Healthcare when they think a person needs mental health support or substance abuse treatment.

Dep. Chief Adam Yates said this allows them to protect and serve in more ways than just responding to crime and conflict.

“This allows us to respond to a call, mitigate that call with whatever resources we have immediately available, and say, if there were a traumatic event, a lot of times we look at like a death of a child, or something that is very impactful to a family,” Yates said. “We can call Clarity and they will actually send a counselor out to the house to begin working with the family immediately.”

Yates said, many times, they use this service when a person, who struggling with mental health, is not to the level of needing hospitalization.

