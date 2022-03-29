Advertisement

Quincy projects approved to replace culvert and repair bridge

By Charity Bell
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council approved more than $400,000 for infrastructure projects at their meeting Monday night.

They approved a $389,000 bid for the Fox Run West project that would include widening a culvert and resurfacing the road in that neighborhood.

Neighbors said it’s needed because the current culvert isn’t large enough to take on heavy rain so the entire street floods and overflows into their homes when it does rain.

The other project would use more than $13,950 to repair damage to the Stone Arch Bridge on S. 8th Street.

Accused Chapin cop shooter makes first court appearance, charges pending
