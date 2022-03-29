Splash pad coming to Keokuk park for kids with disabilities

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A Tri-State playground will see an new, and inclusive addition right in time for summer.

Bentley’s Playground in Keokuk will receive a new splash pad for kids with disabilities.

The organization, KPLAY, put on the event on Monday to announce it to the public.

The president of KPLAY, Trish Payne, said they plan for it to be built and ready for this coming summer.

Payne said they have groups from all over come and enjoy time at Bentley’s Playground.

“We actually have a group through Burlington YMCA that comes down at least three times in the summertime. In conjunction with our pool, they’ll go to the pool part of the day then come over here, have lunch and play around, and that kind of stuff. We actually have a lot of church groups. We have one in particular that comes regularly from Omaha, Nebraska,” Payne said.

Trish says they have been able to raise $600-thousand dollars for these additions through donation and grants.

The next donation event they will be hosting is the 1K and 5K Bunny Hop on April 23.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.