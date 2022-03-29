Advertisement

Two potential severe weather windows

By Brian Inman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: There is a limited potential for severe weather early Wednesday morning, or overnight tonight.

Severe thunderstorms are possible
The threat looks like it would be confined to the very western edge of the Tri-State area. That would be Scotland County, western Shelby County and western Knox County. The main threat would be high wind. It does look to us as if the storms will lose their intensity as they move across northern Missouri and be below severe criteria. We will watch the radar tonight, we will let you know if any warnings are needed or are issued. Timing of the storms; looks like it would occur between 3 AM and 4 AM.

Severe thunderstorms are possible
Then we shift our focus to a line of thunderstorms that will roll through the area between 7 AM and 2 PM Wednesday. Some of those thunderstorms could be on the severe side the primary threat again will be high wind. While these threats are on the lower end of the spectrum, we would give them a score of a 1 out of 5, one being the lowest and five being the highest. In addition to the threat for severe weather Wednesday we are also tracking the potential for some pretty heavy rain. Data indicates everyone should see about a half inch of rain but there will be some isolated areas that get over an inch and a half possibly as much as 2 inches. The storm system then exits the area Thursday setting up a dry but cool day for Friday.

