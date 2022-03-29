Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 28) Quincy High Girls Soccer Team "Hits The Grass" To Prepare To Face United Township And QU Lady Hawks Host U-Indy On The GLVC Softball Dirt

Payson-Seymour Indians Face Brown County On The IHSA Diamond
Quincy Girls Soccer team Now (3-1) On The Season Heading To United Township On Tuesday
Quincy Girls Soccer team Now (3-1) On The Season Heading To United Township On Tuesday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High soccer fans, alums, and boosters are buzzing early this season about the talent on this years girls soccer team. So far QHS has posted an impressive (3-1) slate on the IHSA pitch with their lone setback coming in their season-opener against the Lady Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame. Since that 3-2 loss against QND, the “Blue and White” have posted 3 straight victories. Those wins came against Western Big 6 Conference rival Moline, the Lady Pirates of Hannibal High, and Ladue (out of the St. Louis area). On Tuesday, the Blue Devils will travel to East Moline, Illinois focused on facing (1-3) United Township in their second conference road trip of the season. Quincy head coach Travis Dinkheller was busy preparing his squad to face the Lady Panthers on a grass field instead of the artificial turf the team is used to playing on. The WGEM Sports-Cam was on the road earlier today in “The Gem City.” “The Cam” caught up with Quincy’s (Soph) Goalkeeper Taylor Fohey, (Jr) Maddie O’Brien, and (Fr) Sydney Welsh to get their thoughts on Tuesday’s contest plus the fast start the Blue Devils have enjoyed during the first two weeks of the season.

On the college softball dirt, the Lady Hawks of Quincy University were once again locked in a big Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader on their home turf earlier today in “The Gem City.” QU was hosting the University of Indianapolis less than 24 hours after being swept at home in a double-dip by Southern Indiana at the Mart Heinen Softball Complex on Sunday.

On the prep softball dirt in the IHSA, the Lady Hornets of Brown County ventured to Payson, Illinois earlier today to take on the Lady Indians of Payson-Seymour High School. We’ll have an update on their battle plus details on the baseball showdown that also took place featuring the two programs on the diamond.

