WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 28) Brown County Hornets Put “The Big Sting” On The Payson-Seymour Indians On The Diamond And The Hannibal Pirates Post A Win On The Fairways Against Monroe City It’s Official: Cardinals Sign Albert Pujols To A 1-Year Contract In The MLB Ranks

Brown County Hornets Cruise Past Payson-Seymour On The IHSA Diamond (WGEM)