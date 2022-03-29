WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 28) Brown County Hornets Put “The Big Sting” On The Payson-Seymour Indians On The Diamond And The Hannibal Pirates Post A Win On The Fairways Against Monroe City
It’s Official: Cardinals Sign Albert Pujols To A 1-Year Contract In The MLB Ranks
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
High School Baseball
Monday, March 28, 2022
IHSA Baseball
Liberty 2
Illini West 12 (Final/5 Innings)
IW: Drew Dooley (HR / 2BB / 2 RBI / 2-For-3)
IW Chargers Now (1-2) On The Season
Rushville-Industry 5
Beardstown 7
West Hancock 10
South Fulton 3
Brown County 7
Payson-Seymour 1 (Final/5 Innings)
IHSA Softball
Brown County Lady Hornets 13
Payson-Seymour 0 (Final/5 Innings)
Liberty Lady Eagles 7
Illini West 6
Camp Point Central 13
Quincy Blue Devils 8 (Final/7 Innings)
Beardstown 18
Unity 3 (Final/4 Innings)
Macomb Lady Bombers 16
Jacksonville 0
MHS Lady Bombers: Avery Rexroat Belted A Grand Slam During Win
Rushville-Industry 12
Southeastern 0 (Final/5 Innings)
Pittsfield 15
North Greene 0
MSHSAA Baseball
Schuyler County 3
Scotland County 8
SCHS Tigers Now (2-0) On The Season
Wellsville-Middleton 10
Louisville 12
Marion County 16
Bevier 2
Monroe City 2
Canton 12
CHS Now (1-1) On The Season
Brookfield 7
Highland 1
HHS Cougars Now (0-2) On The Season
IHSA Soccer
Macomb Lady Bombers 1
Beardstown 1
MHS: Liv Duncan (1 Goal)
IGHSAU Soccer
Keokuk 2
Central Lee 5
MSHSAA Golf
South Shelby 172
Brookfield 252
Medalist: (SCHS) Elijah Klein (40)
MSHSAA Golf
Canton 204
Paris 216
VAN-FAR 233
Medalist: (CHS) Trevor Biggerstaff (40)
MSHSAA Golf
Norwoods Golf Club (Hannibal)
Hannibal 169
Monroe City 197
Clopton NR
Medalist: (HHS) Quin Thomas 38
Ashlin Sharkey 40
(FR) Jackson Karr 44
(SR) Courtland Watson 47
Jack Parker 48
MSHSAA Boys Tennis
Mexico 2
Hannibal 7
NBA
Chicago Bulls 104
NY Knicks 109
NHL
Chicago Blackhawks 5
Buffalo Sabres 6
