WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 28) Brown County Hornets Put “The Big Sting” On The Payson-Seymour Indians On The Diamond And The Hannibal Pirates Post A Win On The Fairways Against Monroe City

It’s Official: Cardinals Sign Albert Pujols To A 1-Year Contract In The MLB Ranks
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Baseball

Monday, March 28, 2022

IHSA Baseball

Liberty 2

Illini West 12 (Final/5 Innings)

IW: Drew Dooley (HR / 2BB / 2 RBI / 2-For-3)

IW Chargers Now (1-2) On The Season

Rushville-Industry 5

Beardstown 7

West Hancock 10

South Fulton 3

Brown County 7

Payson-Seymour 1 (Final/5 Innings)

IHSA Softball

Brown County Lady Hornets 13

Payson-Seymour 0 (Final/5 Innings)

Liberty Lady Eagles 7

Illini West 6

Camp Point Central 13

Quincy Blue Devils 8 (Final/7 Innings)

Beardstown 18

Unity 3 (Final/4 Innings)

Macomb Lady Bombers 16

Jacksonville 0

MHS Lady Bombers: Avery Rexroat Belted A Grand Slam During Win

Rushville-Industry 12

Southeastern 0 (Final/5 Innings)

Pittsfield 15

North Greene 0

MSHSAA Baseball

Schuyler County 3

Scotland County 8

SCHS Tigers Now (2-0) On The Season

Wellsville-Middleton 10

Louisville 12

Marion County 16

Bevier 2

Monroe City 2

Canton 12

CHS Now (1-1) On The Season

Brookfield 7

Highland 1

HHS Cougars Now (0-2) On The Season

IHSA Soccer

Macomb Lady Bombers 1

Beardstown 1

MHS: Liv Duncan (1 Goal)

IGHSAU Soccer

Keokuk 2

Central Lee 5

MSHSAA Golf

South Shelby 172

Brookfield 252

Medalist: (SCHS) Elijah Klein (40)

MSHSAA Golf

Canton 204

Paris 216

VAN-FAR 233

Medalist: (CHS) Trevor Biggerstaff (40)

MSHSAA Golf

Norwoods Golf Club (Hannibal)

Hannibal 169

Monroe City 197

Clopton NR

Medalist: (HHS) Quin Thomas 38

Ashlin Sharkey 40

(FR) Jackson Karr 44

(SR) Courtland Watson 47

Jack Parker 48

MSHSAA Boys Tennis

Mexico 2

Hannibal 7

NBA

Chicago Bulls 104

NY Knicks 109

NHL

Chicago Blackhawks 5

Buffalo Sabres 6

