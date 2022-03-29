Winds getting stronger today. Then, showers and thunderstorms tomorrow.

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures this Tuesday morning have improved slightly from yesterday morning. Most of us are starting off in the 30s, with Hannibal in the low 40s. We are starting off the day with cloudy skies and the radar is picking up some light scattered rain showers. However, we have some dry air closer to the ground. That rain will have to battle the dry air before it can reach us. A lot of the rain will evaporate before making it, but some sprinkles could make it through. The day will shape up windy though. Winds will be sustained out of the southeast at about 15 - 20 mph. On top of that, gusts of 30 - 35 mph will be possible. Daytime highs will be getting warmer today, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. However, it looks like those temperatures will actually arrive later this evening/early tonight.

Overnight, after about 1 AM, scattered rain showers will move into the area. The better chance for rain will arrive later in the morning. When the rain arrives, it will be widespread so everyone will get rain. Later in the morning and early afternoon, some of the storms could be strong to severe. Right now, the primary threat would be strong straight line winds. We’ll also have heavy downpours that could lead to water ponding on roads. There will also be frequent lightning and thunder.

