5 finalists for Quincy police chief selected

QUINCY (WGEM) - Five finalists have been selected in the search to name a new Quincy police chief, according to the Board of Fire and Police Commission.

The board reported Wednesday the five finalists - three internal and two external candidates - were selected after a two-month search conducted by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

The board outlined the following next steps:

On April 9, the candidates will take part in a daylong assessment in Quincy. The number of eligible candidates may be reduced after the assessment. The assessment will be conducted by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

On April 28, the candidates will participate in a city orientation, working luncheon and an evening community forum. Details of the community forum event will be announced in the next few days.

On April 29, the candidates will engage in daylong interviews with a stakeholder group in the morning and the members of the fire and police commission in the afternoon.

The board anticipates selecting a new chief by May 2.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.