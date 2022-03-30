5 finalists for Quincy police chief selected
QUINCY (WGEM) - Five finalists have been selected in the search to name a new Quincy police chief, according to the Board of Fire and Police Commission.
The board reported Wednesday the five finalists - three internal and two external candidates - were selected after a two-month search conducted by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.
The board outlined the following next steps:
- On April 9, the candidates will take part in a daylong assessment in Quincy. The number of eligible candidates may be reduced after the assessment. The assessment will be conducted by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.
- On April 28, the candidates will participate in a city orientation, working luncheon and an evening community forum. Details of the community forum event will be announced in the next few days.
- On April 29, the candidates will engage in daylong interviews with a stakeholder group in the morning and the members of the fire and police commission in the afternoon.
The board anticipates selecting a new chief by May 2.
