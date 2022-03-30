Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 30, 2022

By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Kathy Randolph

Nicole Shields

Tom Shear

Terry Mosier

Jerry Boyer

Dan Bunge

Richard West

Ashley Hager

Joan Brenner

Andy Beck

Brooke Tisinger

Garrett Kill

Lucas Adams

Bobby Whitley

Jedd Abney

Carter Lash

Kayla Barnes

Jedd Abney

Emma Keller

Mike White

Wyatt Wear

Joni Junkins

Todd Curry

Steve Siegrist

ANNIVERSARIES

Tim & Julie Fleer

Charles & Shirley Colgrove

