City of Shelbyville tears down dilapidated homes

SHELBYVILLE, Mo. (WGEM) - The city of Shelbyville, Missouri, is sprucing up by knocking down dilapidated homes.

The city received about $124,000 in demolition grants from the Mark Twain Regional Council of Government. Shelbyville City Clerk Gina Mesmer said they got the money a few years ago, but due to supply chain issues and high costs from the pandemic, they didn’t start knocking down buildings until February of this year.

In the 25 years William Parshall has lived in Shelbyville, he said he’s seen homes crumble which concerns him.

“A lot of people, they rent their house out. Then people tear it up and then they don’t want to rent it out anymore. They just sit there vacant,” Parshall said.

Parshall described them as being death traps.

“People walk in there. Homeless stay in there, get warm and everything. Animals, kids, and they don’t need to be there,” Parshall said.

Mesmer said they sent letters to homeowners to see who was interested in the project and some people declined.

So far the city has taken down 18 houses and they have one left on South Washington Street.

Mesmer hopes by making Shelbyville a more beautiful city, it might attract more people to the area.

“Even if the lots are just cleared for a while and people will just hopefully keep the yards mowed up and everything, but if they are able to sell them and put some nice homes up, that’ll bring some people to the area,” Mesmer said.

Mesmer said most of the property owners are selling their land now in hopes someone will build a new home on it.

She said the demolition project has been a long time coming.

“It feels good. I’ll be ready to get this closed out this year. After two years, it’s been a long road,” Mesmer said.

