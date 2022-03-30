Free motorcycle safety courses to be held at WIU

MACOMB (WGEM) - WIU has plenty of courses available for the public coming up, one being a motorcycle safety training course which is free and open to the public. It begins in April.

WIU has partnered with Illinois Central College for the class, which will be offered during the summer months and weekends on campus at the Q-Lot.

It’s open for any rider from new to experienced and will give the instruction needed to obtain a motorcycle license.

“This is a really good opportunity for us as a campus to do that,” said auxiliary services and risk management director, Joe Roselieb. “But, I also think its important as a region with such a high motorcycle volume that we provide those resources and instruction.”

Officials said this course will offer the instruction needed to obtain a motorcycle license. The classes are offered to any Illinois resident 16 or older.

You can apply here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.