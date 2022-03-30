Advertisement

Free motorcycle safety courses to be held at WIU

By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - WIU has plenty of courses available for the public coming up, one being a motorcycle safety training course which is free and open to the public. It begins in April.

WIU has partnered with Illinois Central College for the class, which will be offered during the summer months and weekends on campus at the Q-Lot.

It’s open for any rider from new to experienced and will give the instruction needed to obtain a motorcycle license.

“This is a really good opportunity for us as a campus to do that,” said auxiliary services and risk management director, Joe Roselieb. “But, I also think its important as a region with such a high motorcycle volume that we provide those resources and instruction.”

Officials said this course will offer the instruction needed to obtain a motorcycle license. The classes are offered to any Illinois resident 16 or older.

You can apply here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Quincy machine shed fire
Body found in Quincy machine shed fire
A look inside the event center.
New event venue opens in Quincy
Hildebrand addresses students, staff at assembly
Camp Point teacher wins Golden Apple
Natas Trendon Reed
Quincy man arrested with 495 grams of marijuana, ecstasy, scales and baggies
Local students lay wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns.
Local students lay wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington

Latest News

Durbin says Jackson could be confirmed next week
Durbin says Jackson could be confirmed next week
Road Closed
Portion of Route O to close in Hannibal
The McDonough County Health Department, The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, and WIU...
Hazardous waste disposal event to be held June 4 at WIU
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois counts himself among the Congressional supporters of using...
Sen. Durbin supports using federal money to expand locks and dams in Tri-States
A motorcycle safety training course, which is free and open to the public, begins in April.
WIU offering motorcycle safety courses