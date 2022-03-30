Hospital Report: March 30, 2022
Deaths:
Carol Ann Baker, age 72, of Quincy, died March 28 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home
Harold C. Norman, 92, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at March 29 at his home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Joan E. Duesterhaus, age 82, of Quincy, died on March 29 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Births:
Hannibal Regional Reports:
Meghan Darley and Jason Scott of Fayette, MO.....boy
Emily and Michael Hudson of Shelbyville, MO....boy
Bridgett and Andrew Cooper of Hannibal, MO...girl
Jacqueline Burns and Clifford Watts of Bowling Green, MO.....boy
Shelby Sharp and Jeremy Link of New London, MO....girl
Peyton Studer O’Keefe of New London, MO....boy
Tabbetha Reitz of Shelbyville, MO.....boy
Sabrina Hays and Alexander Culver of Perry, MO....boy
Brittany and Grant Kemry of Perry, MO....girl
Lynley Ellis and Griffin Hall of Hannibal, MO....girl
Amy and Mark Lehenbauer of Palmyra, MO....boy
Chaylie and Marcus Allen of Hannibal, MO....boy
Amy Missey and Anthony Ebers of New London, MO...girl
Aryssa Ann Bliss and Tytus Kaleb Huggins of Bowling Green, MO....girl
Mona Draken and Caleb Veihl of Shelbina, MO....girl
Megan and Mitch Ulrich of Vandalia, MO....girl
Justice Johannaber and Ethan Zumwalt of Hannibal, MO....girl
Alida Gower and Austin Haynes of Farber, MO....girl
Rebecca Otto Matthew Bounds of Hannibal, MO....girl
Miranda Lucas and Matthew Guard of Monroe City, MO.....girl
Gracelin and Caleb Hathaway of Kahoka, MO....boy
Brianna and John Poole of Philadelphia, MO....boy
Kathleen and Russell Lafond of Hannibal, MO....girl
Alison and Shelby Miller of Quincy, IL....girl
Shelby Wright of Monroe City, MO....boy
Payten Eddington and William Utterback of Perry, MO....girl
Kamey and Charles Tyler of Hannibal, MO....girl
Valarie Elliott of Hannibal, MO....girl
Jade and William Dotson of New London, MO....girl
Brittany Brown and Jason Pelaez of Hannibal, MO....twin girls
Ami and Joshua Springer of Pleasant Hill, IL....twins, boy and girl
