Hospital Report: March 30, 2022

Deaths:

Carol Ann Baker, age 72, of Quincy, died March 28 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Harold C. Norman, 92, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at March 29 at his home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Joan E. Duesterhaus, age 82, of Quincy, died on March 29 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Births:

Hannibal Regional Reports:

Meghan Darley and Jason Scott of Fayette, MO.....boy

Emily and Michael Hudson of Shelbyville, MO....boy

Bridgett and Andrew Cooper of Hannibal, MO...girl

Jacqueline Burns and Clifford Watts of Bowling Green, MO.....boy

Shelby Sharp and Jeremy Link of New London, MO....girl

Peyton Studer O’Keefe of New London, MO....boy

Tabbetha Reitz of Shelbyville, MO.....boy

Sabrina Hays and Alexander Culver of Perry, MO....boy

Brittany and Grant Kemry of Perry, MO....girl

Lynley Ellis and Griffin Hall of Hannibal, MO....girl

Amy and Mark Lehenbauer of Palmyra, MO....boy

Chaylie and Marcus Allen of Hannibal, MO....boy

Amy Missey and Anthony Ebers of New London, MO...girl

Aryssa Ann Bliss and Tytus Kaleb Huggins of Bowling Green, MO....girl

Mona Draken and Caleb Veihl of Shelbina, MO....girl

Megan and Mitch Ulrich of Vandalia, MO....girl

Justice Johannaber and Ethan Zumwalt of Hannibal, MO....girl

Alida Gower and Austin Haynes of Farber, MO....girl

Rebecca Otto Matthew Bounds of Hannibal, MO....girl

Miranda Lucas and Matthew Guard of Monroe City, MO.....girl

Gracelin and Caleb Hathaway of Kahoka, MO....boy

Brianna and John Poole of Philadelphia, MO....boy

Kathleen and Russell Lafond of Hannibal, MO....girl

Alison and Shelby Miller of Quincy, IL....girl

Shelby Wright of Monroe City, MO....boy

Payten Eddington and William Utterback of Perry, MO....girl

Kamey and Charles Tyler of Hannibal, MO....girl

Valarie Elliott of Hannibal, MO....girl

Jade and William Dotson of New London, MO....girl

Brittany Brown and Jason Pelaez of Hannibal, MO....twin girls

Ami and Joshua Springer of Pleasant Hill, IL....twins, boy and girl

