McDonough County offers a way to toss out hazardous waste material

MACOMB (WGEM) - If you’re looking for a way to safely dispose of your household waste items, such as cleaning products or used motor oil, there’s a way to do that.

The McDonough County Health Department, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, and WIU will be hosting a hazardous waste disposal event on June 4. Health officials are urging the public to sign up soon since they can take only so many materials.

This is not a drop-in basis.

“These are the sort of hazardous household wastes that you can’t put out in your regular trash,” said public information officer Niki Duffy. “Pesticides, unwanted medication, batteries that kind of thing. What we are not looking for is latex paint, because that will dry up and that you can put in your regular trash.” "

You can find a complete list on what to bring and what not to bring as well as sign-up information here.

