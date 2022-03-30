Neighbors hopeful about project to fix culvert, flooding issues in Fox Run West

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy neighborhood, long plagued by flooding, hopes a new project will solve their issues.

A culvert in the Fox Run West neighborhood is to blame. Neighbors said when it rains, water rushes down stream, and fills it up so much, that the culvert cannot take it, which leads to flooding and damage to their homes and cars.

Salli Kuncewicz, and her family, have lived in the Fox Run West neighborhood for 19 years.

She said the last time it flooded, the water nearly covered tires on cars, and came half-way up to a mailbox.

It’s something she worries she will see again and again.

“It’s going to rain tonight so we all kind of panicked. You know, how much rain? Then, we have to come out and make sure nothing is blocking this culvert,” Kuncewicz said.

She said the culvert can’t take on lots of water from heavy rain...

“When it can’t handle that, it will jump the street and it will flood out all the residents down there.”

City senior project engineer Steve Bange said the 5-foot culvert’s original design is part of a subdivision upstream that engineers didn’t calculate to be big enough.

“They probably just figured OK, there’s so many acres upstream. This is the size of pipe we put in,” Bange said.

But now, the city will spend almost $470,000 to make it bigger to stop the flooding.

“We’re putting in a new 10-foot by 6-foot box culvert,” Bange said.

He said that will increase the opening about three times its current size, and will provide a solution.

“When we get that bigger culvert in there, that should keep most of the water in the stream,” Bange said.

“I hope it does resolve the issue,” Kuncewicz said. “It’s been many many years.”

“The main thing is the damage that these homes have experienced from the flooding. I mean we might have flooding in other areas, but these people here have had it multiple times now so we need to take care of the problem,” Bange said.

Bange said they hope to start construction by early summer, but are running into supply issues.

He heard it could take up to eight months, but hopes that’s not the case.

City council approved a $389,000 bid Monday. Bange said after they complete engineering studies, it will cost closer to $470,000 for the entire project.

After the project is done, he said it will tear up the street, so they will end up resurfacing the street as well.

