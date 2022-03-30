Rain, snow, sleet in the forecast

QUINCY (WGEM) - The threat for severe weather is over for the foreseeable future. However, we are still looking at the potential for some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. By early Thursday morning we may see a transition from rain to a little bit of wet snow or some sleet. This won’t amount to any accumulation and it will melt on contact. The timing for the wintry weather would be through 11 AM Thursday. Then drier air begins to push into the region late Thursday afternoon. With any luck we will see some sunshine before the end of the day Thursday. Friday although it will be a bit on the cool side to start with temperatures down below the freezing mark. A full day of sunshine will have temperatures back up into the mid to low 50s. A quick moving rain maker pulls through the area on Saturday it may drop down a little bit of light rain showers but nothing outstanding. Sunday we will break out to a mostly sunny sky and have high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

