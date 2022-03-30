Advertisement

Rain, snow, sleet in the forecast

Light snow or flurries possible
Light snow or flurries possible(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The threat for severe weather is over for the foreseeable future. However, we are still looking at the potential for some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. By early Thursday morning we may see a transition from rain to a little bit of wet snow or some sleet. This won’t amount to any accumulation and it will melt on contact. The timing for the wintry weather would be through 11 AM Thursday. Then drier air begins to push into the region late Thursday afternoon. With any luck we will see some sunshine before the end of the day Thursday. Friday although it will be a bit on the cool side to start with temperatures down below the freezing mark. A full day of sunshine will have temperatures back up into the mid to low 50s. A quick moving rain maker pulls through the area on Saturday it may drop down a little bit of light rain showers but nothing outstanding. Sunday we will break out to a mostly sunny sky and have high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Quincy machine shed fire
Body found in Quincy machine shed fire
A look inside the event center.
New event venue opens in Quincy
Hildebrand addresses students, staff at assembly
Camp Point teacher wins Golden Apple
Natas Trendon Reed
Quincy man arrested with 495 grams of marijuana, ecstasy, scales and baggies
Local students lay wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns.
Local students lay wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington

Latest News

Afternoon Weather Forecast
Afternoon Weather Forecast
Threat level 4 for portions of the south
Scattered light rain the rest of the day. Rain/snow mix possible tonight.
Morning Weather 3/30
Morning Weather 3/30
Evening Weather Forecast 3/29
Evening Weather Forecast 3/29