Renovations at Sunset Home in Quincy moving along

By Charity Bell
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Projects at Sunset Home in Quincy are moving forward.

Administrator Jerry Neal said they started a renovation project in the assisted living facility in September, and hope to have it done by April. He said the project cost them $1.3 million in operation funds.

Meanwhile, he said they’re also in the preliminary stages of building a new facility off of 4th Street.

It will house short and long-term skilled nursing residents, have 106 beds, three stories and six separate nursing wings.

“The biggest driver is the fact that the old building was so inefficient, it was costing us so much to operate and to staff. So that was kind of the driving force,” Neal said.

He said they hope to start the construction on that project next year, and said it will cost $34 million from a USDA bank loan with a companion loan of PACE funding for green energy, and up to $4 million of Sunset Home’s equity.

“Although this is all exciting and well, our core business is our employees and staff taking care of our seniors on a day-to-day basis,” Neal said.

After that’s done, Neal said this will be the first time they have skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living all on one campus.

